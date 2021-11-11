AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter





Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his very first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.

The emphasis was on fiscal consolidation and responsible management of South Africa's enormous debt burden.

The fiscus got a R120 billion boost from better-than-expected tax revenue thanks in part to the commodity price boom.

FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter.

Arabile Gumede (standing in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

We are very pleased that the South African Revenue Service could exceed the initial estimate that the Minister gave in February and, confidently, to project that we'll exceed that by the end of this year. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Every additional rand that can be collected goes to funding important social programs, and in the short-term we know that there is a huge need for protecting many vulnerable South Africans from being destitute. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

We are buoyed by a better-than-expected recovery in the economy, specifically growth in the mining sector... but we also are pleased by the growing confidence that the rebuilding project of Sars has, which is obviously improving our capacity to enforce the law... Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Asked about the impact of the extra R1 billion for Sars announced in February, Kieswetter says a third has gone towards hiring additional staff in specialised areas.

Also, the balance of that billion is to accelerate modernisation in both our tax and customs systems, which has fallen behind in latter years. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Kieswetter points out that Sars cannot do its work without the ability to collect and analyse data.

And imposing artificial intelligence on it helps us to detect risk, to connect dots that otherwise human beings couldn't. That work alone, for example, has allowed us to identify tax payers who are not registered... Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

We've been able to stop over R30 billion of attempts at refund fraud - that's R30 billion that ends up in the fiscus instead of being paid out to illegal tax payers. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

