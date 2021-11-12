What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his maiden medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday.
In spite of a revenue boost, the minister refused to give in to pressure to radically increase government expenditure.
RELATED: Godongwana did not spell out what will take SA out of economic crisis - Cosatu
The speech focused on fiscal sustainability and enabling long-term growth by narrowing the budget deficit and stablising the country's R4 trillion debt.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Nascence Advisory economist and director Xhanti Payi to reflect on the budget.
He reiterated that debt is high in South Africa and it is important that we manage our debt levels.Xhanti Payi, Economist and director - Nascence Advisory
Payi adds that the minister said that government must play an important role on public employment.
Listen below to the full conversation:
