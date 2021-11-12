



Former apartheid president FW de Klerk has issued a death bed apology to black, coloured and Indian South Africans for the indignity of apartheid.

De Klerk apologised in a video that was taken before his death at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85 after battling cancer.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Struggle stalwart Mac Maharaj, former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon and long-term private secretary to Nelson Mandela Zelda Le Grange to reflect on the legacy of the late president.

He brought himself into the history of the country when he took the steps he announced in 1990 which opened the steps to a negotiated settlement. But at the same time, we must recognise that in many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past. Mac Maharaj, Struggle stalwart

Leon says the former president has left a contested legacy as the central paradox of his career was that he was the last apartheid president but the first one to dismantle the system.

Le Grange says it would be wrong to assume that the relationship between Mandela and De Klerk was always amicable.

Sometimes they had harsh arguments which left me uncomfortable. Zelda Le Grange, long-term private secretary to Nelson Mandela

Listen below to the full conversation: