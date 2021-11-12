We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral
PAC president Mzwanele Nyontsho responding to FW de Klerk's death
Social media is talking after PAC president Mzwanele Nyontsho responded to FW de Klerk's death by saying he didn't care about the death but he cared about De Klerks victimns.
Watch the video below:
WATCH: PAC President Mzwanele Nyontsho responding to the death of former apartheid president FW De Klerk. He said De Klerk's body should be thrown into the sea instead of burying it on South African soil. Video sourced from SABC News. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Oa2UOvYBz9— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 11, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors
Mandy Wiener chats to the South African playwright and novelist on his latest accolade.Read More
[WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Hilary Duff receives backlash for piercing 7-month- old daughter's ears
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Amazon delivery driver praised for warning woman about dangerous house
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jeff Bezos responds to video of girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Fans chant 'stop the show' as Travis Scott Astrofest Show turns deadly
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More