We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president

PAC president Mzwanele Nyontsho responding to FW de Klerk's death

Social media is talking after PAC president Mzwanele Nyontsho responded to FW de Klerk's death by saying he didn't care about the death but he cared about De Klerks victimns.

Watch the video below:

WATCH: PAC President Mzwanele Nyontsho responding to the death of former apartheid president FW De Klerk. He said De Klerk's body should be thrown into the sea instead of burying it on South African soil. Video sourced from SABC News. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Oa2UOvYBz9 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 11, 2021

