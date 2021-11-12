[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral

Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral

Social media is talking after a weird video showing rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khababzela: