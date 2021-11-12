Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that some of its generating units were still at risk but for now there was no need for rolling power cuts this weekend.
Stage 2 rolling blackouts were suspended on Friday morning after days of frustrating, disruptive and costly power cuts that have placed enormous pressure on businesses, matric exams and households.
CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they are hoping that there would not be any unexpected breakdowns over the next few days.
"There's just under 900 megawatts at risk of an immediate trip. We believe that risk is manageable given the healthy state of our reserves - the dams are still looking very good, so we've utilised our overnight excess generating capacity to augment our dams and our diesel capacity is also looking solid at the moment."
There is a heavy police presence outside Eskom’s Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill where a group calling itself "concerned residents" are staging a protest, calling for De Ruyter's resignation.
The group said that they were tired of the power cuts and that De Ruyter and the Eskom board should be removed for their failure to deliver on their core mandate of supplying power to the nation.
March organiser Prince Rulashe said that their demand is clear.
"We want the CEO, De Ruyter to be fired because he's incompetent. We are facing perpetual load shedding, so we want his resignation, failure of which he must be fired so that we can get competency and a board that will oversee us being supplied with electricity," Rulashe said.
