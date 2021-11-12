Don't panic and stockpile water ahead of 54-hour disruption - Joburg Water
Rand Water has urged Gauteng residents not to fill up bottles in preparation for next week's 54-hour water disruption.
Rand Water expects water pressure to be affected in eight municipalities, mostly in Gauteng.
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.
It is not a complete shutdown but a supply reduction. We are asking residents to please use water sparingly throughout the 54-hour shutdown. Johannesburg Water will still be supplying water to the various areas we said we anticipate should be affected.Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications officer - Joburg Water
In areas where there will be no water will we will try where feasible to assist in terms of alternative water supply. Once everybody starts filling up buckets and bottles of water we're actually draining the system. We try to alleviate fear and urge residents not to panic.Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications officer - Joburg Water
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
