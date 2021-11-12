When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom
WONDERboom, who will be realising the album WONDERboom 25 on the 19 November 2021 via Just Music, remain one of South Africa’s longest-running bands.
Their root is rock but they also tackle funk, punk, pop and afro-dance, etc. In addition to the album release, WONDERboom will also release a documentary capturing their illustrious story named, WONDERboom: 25 For Life, directed by Ivyann Moreira-Schofiel
Band members Cito Otto and Martin Schofield tell Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.
We have been working on the song Prodigal Son for a while, especially over Covid. I become insular the way I listen to music. The message is poetic, a homecoming song. We are friends and brothers first and foremost. We have been through thick and thin together. We love hanging out together, we have a connection. I don't know any other life. When we started it was uncool to do rock, we've always stuck to it.Cito Otto – Lead singer - WONDERboom
We are going to release our first vinyl. We've got the CD coming and the digital version. This is a very self-reflective moment for all of us captured in the documentary.Martin Schofield, Member - WONDERboom
Listen below for the full interview...
