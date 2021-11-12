Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid energy crisis?
The world is ever-changing and, so is the sector your business operates in. You don’t just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.
In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Natural Resources and Energy.
Listen to the audio below:
The demand for renewable energy is on the rise, especially in Africa, a continent rich in minerals that can be used to generate new greener energy solutions. This, if done correctly, could create new employment opportunities, eliminate power supply issues and contribute to the global movement to get carbon emissions to net zero by the year 2050.
Following the news of China’s recent electricity crisis, the rest of the world is on high alert regarding energy security. Extreme weather put a damper on China’s transition to greener energy sources, and the country still relies heavily on coal. This urges other countries to think carefully about the pacing of their energy transition. In South America, Chile’s record-breaking ongoing drought clearly depicts the impact of global warming. According to the latest IPCC report, these extreme conditions (droughts and downpours) are predicted to be more frequent, and humans are to blame through the emission of greenhouse gases.
But what about Africa? Should we expect a crisis like this in the next few years? Or will we somehow make use of our abundance in resources to combat energy poverty? Tawanda Madondo, Absa’s Senior Coverage Banker for Resources & Energy thinks that leaning into the ESG theme could provide countries with investment and employment opportunities for future generations. He also mentions the positive movements in the mining space taking place in the West African regions.
I think in the last couple of years, places like Ghana and the whole West African region really set themselves apart in terms of legislation, policies to entice investment to come into that region. What we’re generally seeing is that a large part of the new projects, the new developments are actually happening out there in the West African region which is very positive for me.Tawanda Madondo, Absa’s Senior Coverage Banker for Resources & Energy
We’ve also seen Tesla’s company valuation rise to over a trillion dollars in only 18 years - historically, the shortest period of time that this has ever been done. Will this motivate the next Elon Musk to make Africa a green energy empire?
For data-driven insights that match foresight with sustainable possibilities, re-visit our Absa Insights page regularly to listen to thought-provoking conversations with Absa Corporate and Investment Banking sector experts in the Absa Insights podcast series.
More from Absa Insights 2021
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?
As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?Read More
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery
COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.Read More
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?
Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.Read More
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated
South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time
What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.Read More
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs
Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.Read More