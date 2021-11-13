Unvaccinated at higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than those vaccinated - Study





Discovery Health’s newly released study into the efficacy of Pfizer vaccine has found that unvaccinated member population has a five times higher risk of Covid-19 infection and 20 times the risk of dying from Covid-19 complications.

The three month long study looked at the Pfizer vaccine effectiveness and safety outcomes on the company's members.

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Chief Commercial Officer & Head of Discovery Health Covid-19 Response Task Team Dr Ronald Whelan to give more insight on the findings.

This was a real world study that happened in South Africa and the insights are directly relevant to the country. The study was conducted between the 23 May and 20 September which was in the middle of the third wave which was caused by the delta variant. Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer & Head - Discovery Health Covid-19 Response Task Team

He adds that the study compared vaccinated members and unvaccinated members.

