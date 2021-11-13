How should staff be dealing with disgruntled and aggressive customers
After last week’s Capitec Bank incident, ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy looks at how staff should be dealing with disgruntled and aggressive customers to ensure a good outcome for all involved.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Moonsamy says staff members need to remember that they are a brand within a brand.
The individual that is employed, they too represent the brand and they have to be in alignment with that.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute
He adds that South Africans need to understand that if there is a misalignment between a personal brand versus the organisation's brand, then the employee is bringing both the brands into disrepute.
Consumers should be afforded good customer service and there shouldn’t be any reason for a customer to feel unsatisfied with service, he continues.
Listen below to the full conversation on how staff can deal with disgruntled clients:
