The importance to support children’s natural curiosity
Ever wondered why it is important to support your child's natural curiosity?
Children are naturally inclined to ask a lot of questions and it is important for parents to keep their children's sense of curiosity alive.
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush to give more insight on the matter.
She says why's forms the basis of all human enquiry and it indicates a passion for life.
What if and I wonder are the driving force for exploration and discovery in childhood as well as in the future world of work.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
One of the key tasks as parents is to ensure that children are encouraged to have curious thinking and make it a way of being, she adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119054819_children-s-playroom-with-plastic-colorful-educational-blocks-toys-games-floor-for-preschoolers-kinde.html
