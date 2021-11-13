Streaming issues? Report here
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland

13 November 2021 6:12 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Springboks
Scotland
Siya Kolisi
Makazole Mapimpi

Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks.

A powerful second half performance by the Springboks and a brace by winger Makazole Mapimpi was enough to see the team winning against Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield in the UK.

RELATED: It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp

Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks.




