Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland
A powerful second half performance by the Springboks and a brace by winger Makazole Mapimpi was enough to see the team winning against Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield in the UK.
RELATED: It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp
Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks.
🙌 A second win on the road for the Boks – thanks @Scotlandteam for another great game at a wonderful stadium! Who was your man of the match? #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SCOvRSA pic.twitter.com/C8H8UL1JII— Springboks (@Springboks) November 13, 2021
