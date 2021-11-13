Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland





A powerful second half performance by the Springboks and a brace by winger Makazole Mapimpi was enough to see the team winning against Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield in the UK.

RELATED: It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp

Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks.

🙌 A second win on the road for the Boks – thanks @Scotlandteam for another great game at a wonderful stadium! Who was your man of the match? #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SCOvRSA pic.twitter.com/C8H8UL1JII — Springboks (@Springboks) November 13, 2021