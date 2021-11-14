'Diabetes complications real, but preventable if you look after yourself'
November is Diabetes Awareness Month and the 14 November is World Diabetes Day.
To commemorate the day and month as well as spot the symptoms of type 1 Diabetes in children, the Sweet Life Diabetes Community has called on all South Africans to wear a blue for Diabetes.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Sweet Life Diabetes Community co-founder Bridget McNulty says the community was started to provide support for those diagnosed with the disease.
The long-term complications of Diabetes are real, but they are preventable if you look after yourself.Bridget McNulty, Co-founder - Sweet Life Diabetes Community
She says that there are two main types of diabetes, type 1 and type 2. Type 1 affects about 10% of people and type 2 about 90%. Type 1 is an autoimmune which means a person has genetic pre-disposition that is triggered.
Type 2 is often called a lifestyle disease, which is not fair because even though lifestyle plays a part it has a strong hereditary component. Certain families and races are more lightly to get type 2 diabetes.Bridget McNulty, Co-founder - Sweet Life Diabetes Community
She says there are the five common symptoms of diabetes
- Extreme thirst
- Needing to pee a lot, especially at night
- Extreme hunger
- Exhaustion
- Blurry vision
Listen below to the full conversation:
