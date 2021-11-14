Do you really need to spend money on Black Friday?
Black Friday is around the corner and customers all over the country will run to shops to take advantage of all the specials that will be on offer.
However, how can one approach all the sales that will be available?
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse to give more insight on Black Friday.
A lot of stores are using the opportunity of Black Friday and going on sale before the day and expending their time frame. Traditionally it is on 26 November.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Roelofse questions whether people need what they buy on Black Friday and whether they are just buying because it is a bargain.
If you saving 30%, you are still spending 70% and I think there is Fomo in us if we don't participate on the day. The household budget is still tight as a result of the pandemic.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Listen below to the full conversation:
