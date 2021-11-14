Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation
After more than a year of working remotely, some employees have concerns about returning to the office.
When contemplating returning to their desks, many are experiencing return-to-work anxiety and stress.
How might such anxiety be calmed and managed?
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane gives more insight on the matter.
The essence is how human beings navigate change, there is no guarantee that things will be better or worse when you return, it is just that things will be different.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
She says the return will either be hard or easy, and that will depend on who you are.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39464660_woman-hands-typing-on-laptop-tablet-and-red-wine-outdoors-in-cafe.html?downloaded=1
