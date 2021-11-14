Streaming issues? Report here
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation

14 November 2021 9:58 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Coronavirus
remote work
returning to office

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic.

After more than a year of working remotely, some employees have concerns about returning to the office.

When contemplating returning to their desks, many are experiencing return-to-work anxiety and stress.

How might such anxiety be calmed and managed?

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane gives more insight on the matter.

The essence is how human beings navigate change, there is no guarantee that things will be better or worse when you return, it is just that things will be different.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

She says the return will either be hard or easy, and that will depend on who you are.

Listen below to the full conversation:




