Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September. 17 November 2021 6:41 PM
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
View all Business
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

15 November 2021 10:28 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Sponsored
Standard Bank
ESG
Sponsored Content
ESG investing

Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.

Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University explains what Impact Investing is and what the benefits are for the investor and for society at large.

Click below to listen to the conversation while you read:

In the current world we live in, issues like climate change and other social responsibilities like equity and diversity are top of mind for businesses and investors, so a discussion around impact investing could not be more pertinent.

Impact investing is described as an investment strategy, made with the intention of having a measurable, long-lasting and far reaching, positive environmental and social impact, alongside financial gains.

It goes without saying that any investor will want to make a profitable return on their investment, but can they bank on seeing significant growth in their outlay through impact investing?

Is impact investing profitable or just morally the right thing to do?

Any financial investment has its risks, and impact investing is no different.

According to Power, 'impact investing is done by governments, private equity investors, debt investors, individuals and development institutions', with a wide range of options for your investment.

Power says there are companies which look to make substantial returns on their investments, by accessing spaces like EdTech that are creating large opportunities and fast growth.

She adds that on the flipside, there are investors who choose not to market rate returns.

There are choices we can make. Not all problems can be solved with market-rate capital. There are some choices that we do need to make with some trade-offs... Purely by trying to do good with your capital, does not mean you can not do well.

Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University

You can make market-rate returns with impact investing, but it's a strategy. Just like any strategy, you can also lose money, but you can make purposeful trade-offs.

Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University

Who can get involved in impact investing?

'You can think of it from an investment perspective, so any investment professional or any individual can be an impact investors', says Powers.

Powers used her own example of being an impact investor, by co-founding Dazzle Angels, a female focused fund, that is led and funded by experienced business women.

Dazzle Angels is made up of twenty investors who clubbed together their capital, and now invest in female founded companies.

That's something you can do as an individual, you can get your friends together, put a bit of cash together and do that.

Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University

Where are investors putting their money?

There's been significant investment made in the climate change space in recent times, but Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University says other sectors and industries are also beginning to profit from impact investments.

Other areas are certainly catching up. Things like affordable housing, healthcare, health-tech and EdTech...huge in the last 18 months, because things are going online, there's lots of opportunity to invest in Africa right now.

Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University

Fintech, Health-tech and EdTech. That's where the money is going into, because that's a lot of opportunity and huge untapped markets. We're starting to see some of these startups really get to the type of scale and start to get some of the exits and the investment capital from overseas.

Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University

What are the key elements of impact investing?

The obvious goal of impact investing is to reduce the negative consequences that business has on society and the environment.

To ensure companies stick to those targets, Power says there is a set of principles that over a hundred of the largest impact investors from around the world have signed up to, called the Operating Principles for Impact Management.

These principles provide guidelines for how deals are sourced, how funds are setup, how portfolios are managed and how to exit investments, with an independent verification done on all those guidelines.

It's not about saying, finance here, impact here. It's looking at where do they overlap. Where can we find ways in which addressing markets, and addressing them well and treating customers appropriately actually leads to financial returns.

Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University

How are the social benefits of impact investing measured?

'The measurement of environmental and social impact is not quite standardised', says Power. She does however add that with the use of new-age technology, it's become a lot easier to measure the positive influences of impact investing.

Power says off-grid energy, like solar installation in homes can now be monitored with the use of technology, giving a clearer picture of how people are benefiting from renewable energy.

We can measure the number of megawatts that are added. We can measure the number of people that have access for the first time. We can use cellphone surveys to ask them how that electricity has changed their life.

Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University

We can look at data around the spending in those specific areas, or by those individuals for income, to see how they're using that electricity to be able to better their lives...using drones, satellite images to be able to make sure they're installed, pings to the off-grid energy providers. There are lots of ways we can measure things, beyond just 'did this make a return to the investor'.

Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University

The goal for investors and businesses alike should be to ensure that their investments are sustainable by the year 2030 for the latest, with the aim of getting the market to move in conjunction with what impact investing is trying to achieve, she concludes.

It can't just be some of us moving towards this future, we have to be all in. For more information, visit Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.




15 November 2021 10:28 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Sponsored
Standard Bank
ESG
Sponsored Content
ESG investing

More from Podcast series: Investing in our future. Acting now and acting well.

Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

17 November 2021 10:28 AM

How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why

8 November 2021 4:16 AM

ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Podcast series: Investing in our future. Acting now and acting well.

Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

17 November 2021 10:28 AM

How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why

8 November 2021 4:16 AM

ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

Sport

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

Local

Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

Rassie Erasmus found guilty of misconduct, banned for two months

17 November 2021 8:19 PM

10 shot dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

17 November 2021 8:03 PM

Bureau of Market Research: Black Friday this year is longer, better than in 2020

17 November 2021 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA