FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation





The FW de Klerk Foundation on Sunday announced that the cremation and funeral for last apartheid president FW de Klerk will take place on Sunday, 21 November in a private ceremony.

The cremation and funeral will not be open to the media says the statement from the FW de Klerk Foundation.

The last apartheid president died on Thursday at the age of 85 after a battle with cancer.