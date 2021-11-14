SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel
Following unsuccessful consultation with the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture and Miss SA pageant organisers, on its participation in the Miss Universe pageant scheduled to be held in Israel, the government has withdrawn its support.
In a statement on Sunday the government added that the department failed to convince the organisers against the participating.
The announcement by Miss South Africa organisation to send newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane to Miss Universe taking place in Israel has caused an uproar across the country.
There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.
