Inside EWN
Latest Local
SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year. 14 November 2021 4:58 PM
FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation The FW de Klerk Foundation on Sunday announced that the former president will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony. 14 November 2021 4:23 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
View all Local
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.... 12 November 2021 7:52 AM
What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement? Economist Xhanti Payi reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 12 November 2021 7:24 AM
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls? OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister. 11 November 2021 1:03 PM
View all Politics
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they are hoping that there would not be any unexpected breakdowns over the next few days. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly's brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom WONDERboom lead singer Cito Otto says they love hanging out together and have a connection. 12 November 2021 3:00 PM
We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa's energy dilemma? As Africa's population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here's why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel

14 November 2021 4:58 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Israel
Miss SA
Miss Universe 2021
Lalela Mswane

There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.

Following unsuccessful consultation with the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture and Miss SA pageant organisers, on its participation in the Miss Universe pageant scheduled to be held in Israel, the government has withdrawn its support.

In a statement on Sunday the government added that the department failed to convince the organisers against the participating.

RELATED: Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting

The announcement by Miss South Africa organisation to send newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane to Miss Universe taking place in Israel has caused an uproar across the country.

There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.




