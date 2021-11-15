It is not a complete shutdown, it is only a reduction in supply - Joburg Water
As Rand Water implements its 54-hour shutdown, many Gauteng residents are bracing for water supply disruptions today.
Water disruptions can be expected from Monday morning and people will probably notice a difference if they live in the City of Joburg, Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, and Emfuleni. Soweto and Randburg will also be affected.
RELATED: Don't panic and stockpile water ahead of 54-hour disruption - Joburg Water
Bongani Bingwa chats to Joburg Water operations general manager Etienne Hugo to gives more insight on the matter.
He says bulk supplier will be installing a new pipe that will increase the amount of water that’s being drawn from the Vaal River into a treatment plant in order to increase supply to local municipalities.
It is not a complete shutdown, it is only a reduction in supply.Etienne Hugo, Operations general manager - Joburg Water
Listen below to the full conversation:
