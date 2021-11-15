We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO
Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Zolani Matthews says the agency is past the point of debating what is historic but rather wants to focus on the present.
He adds that key issues at Prasa have been identified and the reconstructing process has begun.
RELATED: Prasa to implement a comprehensive security strategy - CEO Zolani Matthews
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Matthews adds that instability has given rise to problems at the agency over the past eight years.
We have began a process to make sure that the business is stabilised and there are very clear rules and prescripts that within internally that we must fix and at the same time make sure that there is a concerted effort to repair and restore the infrastructure.Zolani Matthews, CEO - Prasa
We have embarked on a process to bring trains back and we understand commuter frustrations. We want to make sure that we provide a service that is consistent with the expectations of the commuters.Zolani Matthews, CEO - Prasa
Listen below to the full interview:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
