[WATCH] Dad shouts at son for not shining torch correctly during DIY project

Today at 15:16 Courts postponed until Thursday due to water outages Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Donald Makhani, Regional Director Court Services at Department of Justice

Today at 15:20 Contingency plans for water shortages in Gauteng schools Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson

Today at 15:25 Safa to ask Fifa and Caf to investigate match fixing suspicions after officials’ dubious calls in Bafana game Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mark Gleeson, commentator for SuperSport and writer on South African football for many various outl

Today at 15:50 #Fixmyjoburg: Inner city crime story Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Shaun Robertson

Today at 16:10 Some in the ANC resigns to opposition benches 7 days before deadline Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Hajra Ormajee Political Editor at Business Day

Today at 16:20 EWN: After five postponements, Life Esidimeni inquest resumes in High Court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

Today at 16:50 PRASA plans to get trains running by the end of the month Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Jackie Walters, Director: Institute for Transport and Logistics Studies (Africa) Department of Religion Studies at UJ

Today at 17:20 21 years ago the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act was made law. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zama Mopai, Customary Law Expert and Lecturer at University of Venda

Today at 18:08 Heineken pays up over R40 bn for the maker of Amarula, Klipdrft and Savannah , Distell The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 18:12 Vodacom adds 6.2m customers across the group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:40 ABSA INSIGHTS PODLET The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby Shapshak The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

