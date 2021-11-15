[WATCH] Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match goes viral
Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of Siya Kolisi signing a fan's speedo at Scotland match goes viral.
Watch the video below:
I flippen love this! Well played Siya! pic.twitter.com/uQUAsizZ45— Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) November 14, 2021
