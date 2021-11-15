Our three failed albums taught us patience- Mafikizolo

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
Courts postponed until Thursday due to water outages
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Donald Makhani, Regional Director Court Services at Department of Justice
Today at 15:20
Contingency plans for water shortages in Gauteng schools
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Today at 15:25
Safa to ask Fifa and Caf to investigate match fixing suspicions after officials’ dubious calls in Bafana game
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Gleeson, commentator for SuperSport and writer on South African football for many various outl
Today at 15:50
#Fixmyjoburg: Inner city crime story
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Shaun Robertson
Today at 16:10
Some in the ANC resigns to opposition benches 7 days before deadline
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hajra Ormajee Political Editor at Business Day
Today at 16:20
EWN: After five postponements, Life Esidimeni inquest resumes in High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 16:50
PRASA plans to get trains running by the end of the month
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jackie Walters, Director: Institute for Transport and Logistics Studies (Africa) Department of Religion Studies at UJ
Today at 17:20
21 years ago the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act was made law.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zama Mopai, Customary Law Expert and Lecturer at University of Venda
Today at 18:08
Heineken pays up over R40 bn for the maker of Amarula, Klipdrft and Savannah , Distell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:12
Vodacom adds 6.2m customers across the group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:40
ABSA INSIGHTS PODLET
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Deloitte Africa shakes up management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ruwayda Redfearn - CEO-Elect at Deloitte Africa
Our three failed albums taught us patience- Mafikizolo

15 November 2021 2:37 PM
by Zanele Zama
Mafikizolo duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza tell Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure.

Veteran afropop duo Mafikizolo have teamed up with Simmy to give fans a jam for this festive season 'Mamezala'.

The duo has been in the music industry for almost 25 years and has given fans wedding favourites "Ndihamba Nawe" and "Masthokoze" amongst others.

They speak to Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure.

The three failed albums were because of what we wanted to archive. I can say we were very ambitious when we came out. We were hoping for instant success.

Theo Kgosinkwe - Mafikizolo

It taught us patience that you might see other people succeeding with the first album but it doesn't mean every artist will succeed in their first attempt.

Theo Kgosinkwe - Mafikizolo

On their personal journey's the duo share what failures they have experienced.

I started a record label and wanted to empower others while we will be empowered by Oskido. I didn't go the way I had hoped. I have about three to four artists that didn't work out after investing a lot of time and financing.

Theo Kgosinkwe - Mafikizolo

For me, it's the regret that I have. I think it's because I lost my daughter so it keeps coming back to me. The failure for me just as a person to prioritise everything else except for time with the loved ones and we take that for granted.

Nhlanhla Nciza - Mafikizolo

For me, it took a huge tragedy for me to realise that I give priority to everything instead of spending time with my family.

Nhlanhla Nciza - Mafikizolo

Listen to the full interview below




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
