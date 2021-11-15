Our three failed albums taught us patience- Mafikizolo
Veteran afropop duo Mafikizolo have teamed up with Simmy to give fans a jam for this festive season 'Mamezala'.
The duo has been in the music industry for almost 25 years and has given fans wedding favourites "Ndihamba Nawe" and "Masthokoze" amongst others.
They speak to Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure.
The three failed albums were because of what we wanted to archive. I can say we were very ambitious when we came out. We were hoping for instant success.Theo Kgosinkwe - Mafikizolo
It taught us patience that you might see other people succeeding with the first album but it doesn't mean every artist will succeed in their first attempt.Theo Kgosinkwe - Mafikizolo
On their personal journey's the duo share what failures they have experienced.
I started a record label and wanted to empower others while we will be empowered by Oskido. I didn't go the way I had hoped. I have about three to four artists that didn't work out after investing a lot of time and financing.Theo Kgosinkwe - Mafikizolo
For me, it's the regret that I have. I think it's because I lost my daughter so it keeps coming back to me. The failure for me just as a person to prioritise everything else except for time with the loved ones and we take that for granted.Nhlanhla Nciza - Mafikizolo
For me, it took a huge tragedy for me to realise that I give priority to everything instead of spending time with my family.Nhlanhla Nciza - Mafikizolo
Listen to the full interview below
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Dad shouts at son for not shining torch correctly during DIY project
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom
WONDERboom lead singer Cito Otto says they love hanging out together and have a connection.Read More
We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors
Mandy Wiener chats to the South African playwright and novelist on his latest accolade.Read More
[WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Hilary Duff receives backlash for piercing 7-month- old daughter's ears
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More