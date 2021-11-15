'We are picketing, the ANC is not honouring its undertaking to pay our salaries'
Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) staff members are on Monday picketing outside Luthulu House and other provincial offices over non-payment of salaries.
The picket continues after it was suspended in September with the aim of focusing on the local government elections.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to ANC staff representative committee Mvusi Mdala to give more insight on the matter.
We are picketing today because ANC management is not honouring its undertaking to pay our salaries. They agreed in August that the issue will be resolved but we still have not received our salaries.Mvusi Mdala, Staff representative committee - ANC
He says the picket is not about just salaries, their provident funds, UIF and medical aid contributions have also not been paid.
Staff members had not been paid since July and what is happening has never happened before, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO
Zolani Matthews says there is a concerted effort to repair and restore the infrastructure at the agency.Read More
SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel
There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.Read More
FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation
The FW de Klerk Foundation on Sunday announced that the former president will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony.Read More
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj
Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.Read More
What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement?
Economist Xhanti Payi reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls?
OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister.Read More
MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist
Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux reflect on the upcoming budget.Read More
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.Read More
Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is not going to go into government at any cost and they are prepared to be a good opposition than to be in an unstable coalition.Read More