Undertakers protest against financial brokers
Members of the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa are today protesting, they are marching to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) office in Pretoria.
Organisers say they may be a knock-on effect on mortuaries across Gauteng, the North-West and Mpumalanga because embers are joining that march.
One of their demands is that the FSCA speeds up the insurance claims for scheduled burials, also urging the institution to do away with the system that they claim favours financial brokers.
A Undertakers embark on a protest against financial brokers
National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa president Muzi Hlengwa tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report
We as the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa along with all associations under UTT and FSSA are not on strike today, we are not marching, it is business as usual. However one would like to state that that association is based in Mpumalanga. Not much is really happening in Gauteng or any other province.Muzi Hlengwa - President, National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa
Listen below for the full interview...
