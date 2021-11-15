CCMA receives complaints of workers dismissed for not taking COVID-19 vaccine
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) says it has received 10 which they have reflagged as a matter of importance.
This is after several people have approached the CCMA after being fired or retrenched for not being vaccinated.
Azania Mosaka speaks to CCMA director Cameron Morajane as COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory in South Africa.
We did anticipate it and it did happen as we anticipated it. My anticipation and this is purely on experience because the stacks are standing against each other, whichever way we decide it is going to end up at the Labour Court and end up at the Constitutional Court.Cameron Morajane, Director - CCMA
We live in a regulated environment, we live in a constitutional state where the is constitution is supreme. One thing we must never tolerate is arbitrary decisions.Cameron Morajane, Director - CCMA
Listen to the full interview below:
