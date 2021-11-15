DA federal executive gives nod to ActionSA 'on condition Mashaba is not mayor'
Coalition talks have kicked into high gear. There are about 70 municipalities in which there are no outright majorities and so the various power players, large and small, all have to talk things through.
Of course, the fact that you have the most votes does not mean you have enough votes, that makes small parties punch above their weight and make demands that ordinarily would not even be considered if a lot of majorities were a lot clearer.
_Business Day _political editor Hajra Ormajee tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.
When it comes to coalition talks absolutely anything is possible and we should expect quite a few surprises once that deadline gets closser when councils have to be constituted in terms of the Electoral Act. What the ANC has said is that they are willing to talk to everyone but going into coalition with the DA may be a bridge too far.Hajra Ormajee, Political editor - Business Day
What the DA said is that they will not go into a formal coalition with the ANC. Words are semantics but the devil is in the detail. Not going into a formal coalition with a party does not mean you cannot work together in some sort of trade exchange.Hajra Ormajee, Political editor - Business Day
Without the ANC and the EFF or the DA support, Herman Mashaba's reality is that has no path to victory as Johannesburg mayor. The DA federal executive has given the leadership a mandate to work with ActionSA on condition that Mashaba does not become mayor.Hajra Ormajee, Political editor - Business Day
The sticky issue in terms of signing any agreement with ActionSA is whether Action can convince Mashaba to sit as an ordinary councillor and not demand to be the mayor of Joburg in exchange for their support.Hajra Ormajee, Political editor - Business Day
Listen below for the full interview...
