Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We are making efforts to fight crime in Joburg CBD, everyone must play a part' Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello says they have partnered with various stakeholders to fight crime in the Johanne... 15 November 2021 5:02 PM
CCMA receives complaints of workers dismissed for not taking COVID-19 vaccine Azania Mosaka speaks to Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration director Cameron Morajane about the cases before th... 15 November 2021 4:10 PM
Undertakers protest against financial brokers One of their demands is that the FSCA speeds up the insurance claims for scheduled burials, urging the institution to do away with... 15 November 2021 1:41 PM
View all Local
DA federal executive gives nod to ActionSA 'on condition Mashaba is not mayor' Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says the Democratic Alliance not going into a formal coalition with the ANC does not m... 15 November 2021 4:57 PM
'We are picketing, the ANC is not honouring its undertaking to pay our salaries' Staff representative committee Mvusi Mdala says provident funds, UIF and medical contributions have also not been paid. 15 November 2021 12:42 PM
We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews says there is a concerted effort to repair and restore the infrastructure at the agency. 15 November 2021 7:52 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Business
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Our three failed albums taught us patience- Mafikizolo Mafikizolo duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza tell Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure. 15 November 2021 2:37 PM
[WATCH] Dad shouts at son for not shining torch correctly during DIY project Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 November 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 November 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

DA federal executive gives nod to ActionSA 'on condition Mashaba is not mayor'

15 November 2021 4:57 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
Business Day
2021 local government elections
ActionSA
African National Congress (ANC)
DA Democratic Alliance
Hajra Ormajee

Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says the Democratic Alliance not going into a formal coalition with the ANC does not mean they cannot work together in some sort of trade exchange.

Coalition talks have kicked into high gear. There are about 70 municipalities in which there are no outright majorities and so the various power players, large and small, all have to talk things through.

Of course, the fact that you have the most votes does not mean you have enough votes, that makes small parties punch above their weight and make demands that ordinarily would not even be considered if a lot of majorities were a lot clearer.

_Business Day _political editor Hajra Ormajee tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.

When it comes to coalition talks absolutely anything is possible and we should expect quite a few surprises once that deadline gets closser when councils have to be constituted in terms of the Electoral Act. What the ANC has said is that they are willing to talk to everyone but going into coalition with the DA may be a bridge too far.

Hajra Ormajee, Political editor - Business Day

What the DA said is that they will not go into a formal coalition with the ANC. Words are semantics but the devil is in the detail. Not going into a formal coalition with a party does not mean you cannot work together in some sort of trade exchange.

Hajra Ormajee, Political editor - Business Day

Without the ANC and the EFF or the DA support, Herman Mashaba's reality is that has no path to victory as Johannesburg mayor. The DA federal executive has given the leadership a mandate to work with ActionSA on condition that Mashaba does not become mayor.

Hajra Ormajee, Political editor - Business Day

The sticky issue in terms of signing any agreement with ActionSA is whether Action can convince Mashaba to sit as an ordinary councillor and not demand to be the mayor of Joburg in exchange for their support.

Hajra Ormajee, Political editor - Business Day

Listen below for the full interview...




15 November 2021 4:57 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
Business Day
2021 local government elections
ActionSA
African National Congress (ANC)
DA Democratic Alliance
Hajra Ormajee

More from Politics

'We are picketing, the ANC is not honouring its undertaking to pay our salaries'

15 November 2021 12:42 PM

Staff representative committee Mvusi Mdala says provident funds, UIF and medical contributions have also not been paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO

15 November 2021 7:52 AM

Zolani Matthews says there is a concerted effort to repair and restore the infrastructure at the agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel

14 November 2021 4:58 PM

There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation

14 November 2021 4:23 PM

The FW de Klerk Foundation on Sunday announced that the former president will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj

12 November 2021 7:52 AM

Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement?

12 November 2021 7:24 AM

Economist Xhanti Payi reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls?

11 November 2021 1:03 PM

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist

11 November 2021 7:41 AM

Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux reflect on the upcoming budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille

10 November 2021 1:25 PM

DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is not going to go into government at any cost and they are prepared to be a good opposition than to be in an unstable coalition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA federal executive gives nod to ActionSA 'on condition Mashaba is not mayor'

Politics

'We are making efforts to fight crime in Joburg CBD, everyone must play a part'

Local

'Persuasion failed, Miss SA Organisation says Lalela wants to go to Israel'

Local

EWN Highlights

SAA: Mango’s business rescue plan to resume operations in Dec feasible

15 November 2021 8:26 PM

Khoisan Defiance slams NPA’s decision to drop charges against Eben Etzebeth

15 November 2021 7:53 PM

African business owners hope intra-trade fair yields opportunities for them

15 November 2021 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA