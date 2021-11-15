'We are making efforts to fight crime in Joburg CBD, everyone must play a part'
The South Africa Police Service says it is aware of the scourge of crime in the Johannesburg CBD.
Speaking to John Perlman, Gauteng SAPS Colonel Dimakatso Sello says it is not an isolated issue, everyone is affected.
Everyone must play their part to ensure that crime is reduced in our city.Colonel Dimakatso Sello, Spokesperson -SAPS Gauteng
We have partnered with external stakeholders so that we can have more eyes, more ears and more boots on the ground so we can fight this crime.Colonel Dimakatso Sello, Spokesperson -SAPS Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
CCMA receives complaints of workers dismissed for not taking COVID-19 vaccine
Azania Mosaka speaks to Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration director Cameron Morajane about the cases before them.Read More
Undertakers protest against financial brokers
One of their demands is that the FSCA speeds up the insurance claims for scheduled burials, urging the institution to do away with the system that they claim favours financial brokers.Read More
'Persuasion failed, Miss SA Organisation says Lalela wants to go to Israel'
Masechaba Khumalo, spokesperson for the sports, arts and culture minister, explains why they withdrew their support for Miss SA organisation.Read More
We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO
Zolani Matthews says there is a concerted effort to repair and restore the infrastructure at the agency.Read More
It is not a complete shutdown, it is only a reduction in supply - Joburg Water
Johannesburg Water operations general manager Etienne Hugo says over time systems need to be maintained.Read More
SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel
There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.Read More
FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation
The FW de Klerk Foundation on Sunday announced that the former president will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony.Read More
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic.Read More
Do you really need to spend money on Black Friday?
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says people need to check their budgets that have been affected by the pandemic.Read More