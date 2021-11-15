'We are making efforts to fight crime in Joburg CBD, everyone must play a part'





The South Africa Police Service says it is aware of the scourge of crime in the Johannesburg CBD.

Speaking to John Perlman, Gauteng SAPS Colonel Dimakatso Sello says it is not an isolated issue, everyone is affected.

Everyone must play their part to ensure that crime is reduced in our city. Colonel Dimakatso Sello, Spokesperson -SAPS Gauteng

We have partnered with external stakeholders so that we can have more eyes, more ears and more boots on the ground so we can fight this crime. Colonel Dimakatso Sello, Spokesperson -SAPS Gauteng

