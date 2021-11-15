



Heineken has made an offer of R38.5 billion for Distell, owner of brands such as Savannah, Klipdrift, Amarula and Hunters Dry.

Distell was down more than 7% on the day.

Image: Bruno /Germany on Pixabay

The deal is likely to go through after Remgro indicated it will vote in favour.

Remgro owns 30% of Distell.

Heineken is the second-largest brewer in the world, after AB InBev.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton (scroll up to listen).

It’s a major deal for South Africa at a very uncertain time… We’re delighted… Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

This transaction has received the unanimous support of the board… The parties’ interests are aligned… Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

Distell already comes with its own empowerment arm… Heineken has committed to where possible amplify the black economic empowerment component of the transaction… Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

Beer is still very much the largest category on the Continent… Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion