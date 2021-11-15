Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion
Heineken has made an offer of R38.5 billion for Distell, owner of brands such as Savannah, Klipdrift, Amarula and Hunters Dry.
Distell was down more than 7% on the day.
The deal is likely to go through after Remgro indicated it will vote in favour.
Remgro owns 30% of Distell.
Heineken is the second-largest brewer in the world, after AB InBev.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton (scroll up to listen).
It’s a major deal for South Africa at a very uncertain time… We’re delighted…Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group
This transaction has received the unanimous support of the board… The parties’ interests are aligned…Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group
Distell already comes with its own empowerment arm… Heineken has committed to where possible amplify the black economic empowerment component of the transaction…Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group
Beer is still very much the largest category on the Continent…Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion
