The Aubrey Masango Show
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices

15 November 2021 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Food prices
Food price inflation
Agriculture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
fertiliser
Dawie Maree
ammonia
FNB Agribusiness

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness.

The price of ammonia is hovering at an all-time high, expect spiralling food prices.

Ammonia is used to make nitrogen fertiliser via a process that uses natural gas or coal, all of which is in tight supply.

Farmer with maize harvest © 123branex/123rf.com

Most of the food we eat got on our plates with the help of synthetic fertilisers.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness (scroll up to listen).

We are not self-sufficient at all… Most of the ingredients are imported and mixed locally…

Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing - FNB Agribusiness

Farmers… are price takers…

Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing - FNB Agribusiness

From a food security point of view, we’re not at risk as such… but we can expect a drop in yield…

Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing - FNB Agribusiness

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices




