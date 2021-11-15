Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices
The price of ammonia is hovering at an all-time high, expect spiralling food prices.
Ammonia is used to make nitrogen fertiliser via a process that uses natural gas or coal, all of which is in tight supply.
Most of the food we eat got on our plates with the help of synthetic fertilisers.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness (scroll up to listen).
We are not self-sufficient at all… Most of the ingredients are imported and mixed locally…Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing - FNB Agribusiness
Farmers… are price takers…Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing - FNB Agribusiness
From a food security point of view, we’re not at risk as such… but we can expect a drop in yield…Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing - FNB Agribusiness
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33560262_corn-grain-in-a-hand-after-good-harvest-of-successful-farmer-in-a-background-agricultural-silo.html?term=grain%2Bharvest&vti=laz3is0dg018fu2wof-1-10
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing
Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.Read More
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?
Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and used as efficiently as possible?Read More
Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they are hoping that there would not be any unexpected breakdowns over the next few days.Read More
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.Read More
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results.Read More