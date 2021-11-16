'We continue to have soldiers beating innocent civilians in eSwatini'
Following months of pro-democracy unrest, the situation in eSwatini remains dire.
What has the Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployed envoy achieved in the Kingdom?
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says Mswati is not cooperating.
We continue to have soldiers, beating and injuring innocent and unarmed civilians. We had thought with the engagement and involvement of SADC, the king will take heed.Wandile Dludlu, Secretary-general - People's United Democratic Movement
He adds that the liberation of the Swazi's must come from the people of eSwatini themselves.
Listen below to the full conversation:
