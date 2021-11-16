We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday said it didn't send a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa on an alleged R1-million Digital Vibes payout to his former spokesperson, Khusela Diko.
This comes after it was reported by the Mail and Guardian that SIU had sent a letter to the president’s office alerting it on the funds allegedly received by its former spokesperson.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the unit doesn't write letters to the president, it would makes referrals.
We have not written any letter to the president on this matter because investigations are still ongoing. The issue of the million rand is not a new matter. if you go back, you will know that there was an issue of R1 million that was paid to a company called Royal Bhaca.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk
The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members on 21 November 2021.Read More
Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on the coalition briefings held by different political parties.Read More
'We continue to have soldiers beating innocent civilians in eSwatini'
People's United Democratic Movement SG Wandile Dludlu says the situation has not changed since the SADC visit in the kingdom.Read More
DA federal executive gives nod to ActionSA 'on condition Mashaba is not mayor'
Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says the Democratic Alliance not going into a formal coalition with the ANC does not mean they cannot work together in some sort of trade exchange.Read More
'We are picketing, the ANC is not honouring its undertaking to pay our salaries'
Staff representative committee Mvusi Mdala says provident funds, UIF and medical contributions have also not been paid.Read More
We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO
Zolani Matthews says there is a concerted effort to repair and restore the infrastructure at the agency.Read More
SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel
There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.Read More
FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation
The FW de Klerk Foundation on Sunday announced that the former president will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony.Read More
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj
Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.Read More