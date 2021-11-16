[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge





Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge

Social media is talking after a video shows a man being injured during an altercation with police at a Muldersdrift lodge.

The man is in a coma in hospital after being shot in the head by police during the altercation on Saturday.

Watch video below, please be warned of the graphic nature of the video:

Shooting at a lodge in Muldersdrift. The guest was apparently involved in an argument with staff & police were alerted. On arrival, there was an argument & he pulled a firearm. Police fired a shot. The man is in hospital under guard. IPID is probing the case. ***⚠️ Graphic video pic.twitter.com/cmDSLe0W0B — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 15, 2021

