702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins
702’s well-loved daytime darling, Azania Mosaka has announced her resignation from South Africa’s premier talk station.
702 which serves over 740 000 listeners per week (according to BRC RAMS Amplify April-August 2021) will say goodbye to the seasoned media personality this Friday.
"As they say, all good things must come to an end. After twenty years of radio, I am stepping away from the microphone to pick up the active citizenry baton through my NGO, Peo Impact Gardens in Soweto. My next includes supporting four pillars in our communities: Health - through our vegetable garden, Body and Soul - through our breathwork offering and Mind - via the library program. I look forward to moving into a space of implementation, physically and actively doing community outreach and to use my voice to raise the profile of communities in need. I have so loved my time at 702 and will miss our loyal listeners," said outgoing daytime host, Azania Mosaka.
702 Station Manager, Mzo Jojwana reflected, “Azania has contributed significantly to 702’s success over the last six years. We will miss her and wish her well as she continues to Walk the Talk through her NPO work”.
Jojwana added: “We are thrilled to welcome Relebogile Mabotja back to the station. We know her voice, fearlessness, and ability to listen and really connect with our listeners will once again hit the right note with our audience.”
Mabotja, who makes her big return to the station’s airwaves on Monday 22 November from 1 to 3pm weekdays, is an accomplished radio, tv and news personality. The 702-audience will remember her as the 702 Early Breakfast show host from 2017 to 2019.
“I look forward to stepping back behind the 702 microphone and growing with the audience as we walk the talk together. Listeners can look forward to light, irreverent and meaningful conversations. I am happy to be back home.” said Relebogile Mabotja, the new host of #702Afternoons.
Azania Mosaka’s last show will be on Friday 19 November 1-3pm. Listeners are invited to tune into her farewell show to bid her a fond goodbye and then to welcome Relebogile Mabotja back to the station on Monday 22 November.
Listen to 702 on 92.7FM or 106FM, DStv Channel 856 or stream live via 702.co.za and engage with us using #702Afternoons and #LetsWalkTheTalk.
About 702
With over 740 000 listeners, 702 is South Africa’s biggest regional talk radio station and the country's leading audio platform for conversations, news, and information. For more than 40 years it’s been a space where people from all walks of life could engage freely; exposing listeners to all sides of the story while holding the powerful to account.
Our listeners expect 702 to walk the talk. They want us to champion their cause and to empower them to live their best lives. They respect us for our opinions, our connections, and our courage to make a difference. 702 is deeply invested in our listeners’ communities and their daily lives. Every day our bold personalities strive to be more empathetic, respectful, accessible, authentic, balanced, and fair. Seasoned presenters like Bongani Bingwa, John Perlman and Bruce Whitfield fearlessly shine a light on some of the country’s most pressing issues, using their voices as instruments of change. Their shows bring across the light and shade of living in a complex South Africa.
On weekends, 702 takes a breather from hard news with a soulful mix of music and lifestyle content. Weekends on 702 have become a time to celebrate family, togetherness, and memories to the tune of the very best 80’s, 90’s and soulful hits from local and international artists.
Our digital and social platforms seamlessly extend the 702 brand into the hands and hearts of our listeners, with 702 audio streaming and 702 podcasts becoming increasingly popular. Our website saw more than 970 000 pageviews in October 2021. Walk the Talk with 702. Tune in on 92.7 FM to join the conversation. 702 is part of Primedia Broadcasting, winner of the coveted Media Owner of the Year: Radio award at the 2021 MOST Awards for the third consecutive year.
