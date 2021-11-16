702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
OUTA gets courts to force Sanral to disclose profits made by toll road operators on roads like the N4
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] #MyHometown :Pietermaritzburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kenny Maistry
Today at 16:50
ZOOM: COP 26 Agreements and analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Harald Winkler , UCT
Today at 17:20
Patriotic Alliance bags first mayoral post in Western Cape's Laingsburg Municipality
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 18:15
[PITCHED] Update on July looting 14051 claims which are valued at R32 billion.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cedric Masondo, SA Special Risks Insurance Association MD
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital full year profit exceeds pre-pandemic levels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
NinetyOne asset under management jump 7% in its financial first half to a record £140bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - Reflections on 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How to factor in global events to your investing.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Gauteng health official Levy Mosenogi breaks down during Esidimeni hearings Levy Mosenogi was the man tasked with leading the project to relocate almost 2000 psychiatric patients to various NGO's in 2016. 16 November 2021 2:02 PM
[LISTEN] How to tackle year-end fatigue Life and executive coach Neil Bierbaum talks about how to differentiate between year-end fatigue and depression. 16 November 2021 12:30 PM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members o... 16 November 2021 1:28 PM
Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on the coalition briefings held by different political parties. 16 November 2021 12:43 PM
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president. 16 November 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Business
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
Our three failed albums taught us patience - Mafikizolo Mafikizolo duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza tell Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure. 15 November 2021 2:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins

16 November 2021 2:55 PM
by Staff Writer
Tags:
Relebogile Mabotja

We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family.

702’s well-loved daytime darling, Azania Mosaka has announced her resignation from South Africa’s premier talk station.

702 which serves over 740 000 listeners per week (according to BRC RAMS Amplify April-August 2021) will say goodbye to the seasoned media personality this Friday.

"As they say, all good things must come to an end. After twenty years of radio, I am stepping away from the microphone to pick up the active citizenry baton through my NGO, Peo Impact Gardens in Soweto. My next includes supporting four pillars in our communities: Health - through our vegetable garden, Body and Soul - through our breathwork offering and Mind - via the library program. I look forward to moving into a space of implementation, physically and actively doing community outreach and to use my voice to raise the profile of communities in need. I have so loved my time at 702 and will miss our loyal listeners," said outgoing daytime host, Azania Mosaka.

702 Station Manager, Mzo Jojwana reflected, “Azania has contributed significantly to 702’s success over the last six years. We will miss her and wish her well as she continues to Walk the Talk through her NPO work”.

Jojwana added: “We are thrilled to welcome Relebogile Mabotja back to the station. We know her voice, fearlessness, and ability to listen and really connect with our listeners will once again hit the right note with our audience.”

Mabotja, who makes her big return to the station’s airwaves on Monday 22 November from 1 to 3pm weekdays, is an accomplished radio, tv and news personality. The 702-audience will remember her as the 702 Early Breakfast show host from 2017 to 2019.

“I look forward to stepping back behind the 702 microphone and growing with the audience as we walk the talk together. Listeners can look forward to light, irreverent and meaningful conversations. I am happy to be back home.” said Relebogile Mabotja, the new host of #702Afternoons.

Azania Mosaka’s last show will be on Friday 19 November 1-3pm. Listeners are invited to tune into her farewell show to bid her a fond goodbye and then to welcome Relebogile Mabotja back to the station on Monday 22 November.

Listen to 702 on 92.7FM or 106FM, DStv Channel 856 or stream live via 702.co.za and engage with us using #702Afternoons and #LetsWalkTheTalk.

About 702

With over 740 000 listeners, 702 is South Africa’s biggest regional talk radio station and the country's leading audio platform for conversations, news, and information. For more than 40 years it’s been a space where people from all walks of life could engage freely; exposing listeners to all sides of the story while holding the powerful to account.

Our listeners expect 702 to walk the talk. They want us to champion their cause and to empower them to live their best lives. They respect us for our opinions, our connections, and our courage to make a difference. 702 is deeply invested in our listeners’ communities and their daily lives. Every day our bold personalities strive to be more empathetic, respectful, accessible, authentic, balanced, and fair. Seasoned presenters like Bongani Bingwa, John Perlman and Bruce Whitfield fearlessly shine a light on some of the country’s most pressing issues, using their voices as instruments of change. Their shows bring across the light and shade of living in a complex South Africa.

On weekends, 702 takes a breather from hard news with a soulful mix of music and lifestyle content. Weekends on 702 have become a time to celebrate family, togetherness, and memories to the tune of the very best 80’s, 90’s and soulful hits from local and international artists.

Our digital and social platforms seamlessly extend the 702 brand into the hands and hearts of our listeners, with 702 audio streaming and 702 podcasts becoming increasingly popular. Our website saw more than 970 000 pageviews in October 2021. Walk the Talk with 702. Tune in on 92.7 FM to join the conversation. 702 is part of Primedia Broadcasting, winner of the coveted Media Owner of the Year: Radio award at the 2021 MOST Awards for the third consecutive year.




16 November 2021 2:55 PM
by Staff Writer
Tags:
Relebogile Mabotja

More from Local

Gauteng health official Levy Mosenogi breaks down during Esidimeni hearings

16 November 2021 2:02 PM

Levy Mosenogi was the man tasked with leading the project to relocate almost 2000 psychiatric patients to various NGO's in 2016.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How to tackle year-end fatigue

16 November 2021 12:30 PM

Life and executive coach Neil Bierbaum talks about how to differentiate between year-end fatigue and depression.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Water says reservoirs at critical level, calls for reduction in demand

16 November 2021 11:58 AM

Affected areas include Soweto, Crosby, Northcliff, Crown Gardens, Hursthill and Roodepoort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are making efforts to fight crime in Joburg CBD, everyone must play a part'

15 November 2021 5:02 PM

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello says they have partnered with various stakeholders to fight crime in the Johannesburg CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA receives complaints of workers dismissed for not taking COVID-19 vaccine

15 November 2021 4:10 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration director Cameron Morajane about the cases before them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Undertakers protest against financial brokers

15 November 2021 1:41 PM

One of their demands is that the FSCA speeds up the insurance claims for scheduled burials, urging the institution to do away with the system that they claim favours financial brokers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Persuasion failed, Miss SA Organisation says Lalela wants to go to Israel'

15 November 2021 10:27 AM

Masechaba Khumalo, spokesperson for the sports, arts and culture minister, explains why they withdrew their support for Miss SA organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO

15 November 2021 7:52 AM

Zolani Matthews says there is a concerted effort to repair and restore the infrastructure at the agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It is not a complete shutdown, it is only a reduction in supply - Joburg Water

15 November 2021 7:18 AM

Johannesburg Water operations general manager Etienne Hugo says over time systems need to be maintained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel

14 November 2021 4:58 PM

There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day

16 November 2021 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge

16 November 2021 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our three failed albums taught us patience - Mafikizolo

15 November 2021 2:37 PM

Mafikizolo duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza tell Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Dad shouts at son for not shining torch correctly during DIY project

15 November 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match goes viral

15 November 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom

12 November 2021 3:00 PM

WONDERboom lead singer Cito Otto says they love hanging out together and have a connection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president

12 November 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral

12 November 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral

11 November 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors

10 November 2021 1:03 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to the South African playwright and novelist on his latest accolade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation

14 November 2021 9:58 AM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'

11 November 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart'

5 November 2021 11:36 AM

Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enrol at a university.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

4 November 2021 11:50 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

3 November 2021 9:00 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'

10 November 2021 9:01 PM

Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

4 November 2021 11:50 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

25 October 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins

Local Entertainment Lifestyle Opinion

Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC

Politics

President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk

Politics

EWN Highlights

Pfizer strikes global licencing deal for COVID-19 pill

16 November 2021 3:18 PM

Minister Godongwana’s failure to show up in Parly angers the opposition

16 November 2021 2:15 PM

Gauteng health official Levy Mosenogi breaks down during Esidimeni hearings

16 November 2021 2:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA