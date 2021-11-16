[LISTEN] How to tackle year-end fatigue
The year is coming to an end and most people are feeling the year-end fatigue creeping in.
End-year fatigue affects many people in the last months of the year and even the most hard-working people are not sparred.
Clement Manyathela speaks to life and executive coach Neil Bierbaum about how to differentiate between year-end fatigue and depression.
The key indicator is that it's work-related. In other words, you are feeling a little lighter when you get home and you feel okay during the weekends.Neil Bierbaum, Life and executive coach
Bierbaum says managers have a role in helping employees deal with end year fatigue.
If you want to energise people and get people together, is getting them to tell the truth about who they are and where they are at. I would recommend taking people out and have people share.Neil Bierbaum, Life and executive coach
Listen to the full interview below:
