The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
OUTA gets courts to force Sanral to disclose profits made by toll road operators on roads like the N4
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] #MyHometown :Pietermaritzburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kenny Maistry
Today at 16:50
ZOOM: COP 26 Agreements and analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Harald Winkler , UCT
Today at 17:20
Patriotic Alliance bags first mayoral post in Western Cape's Laingsburg Municipality
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 18:15
[PITCHED] Update on July looting 14051 claims which are valued at R32 billion.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cedric Masondo, SA Special Risks Insurance Association MD
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital full year profit exceeds pre-pandemic levels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
NinetyOne asset under management jump 7% in its financial first half to a record £140bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - Reflections on 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How to factor in global events to your investing.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
[LISTEN] How to tackle year-end fatigue

16 November 2021 12:30 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Work
Fatigue
end-of-year fatigue
year end

Life and executive coach Neil Bierbaum talks about how to differentiate between year-end fatigue and depression.

The year is coming to an end and most people are feeling the year-end fatigue creeping in.

End-year fatigue affects many people in the last months of the year and even the most hard-working people are not sparred.

Clement Manyathela speaks to life and executive coach Neil Bierbaum about how to differentiate between year-end fatigue and depression.

The key indicator is that it's work-related. In other words, you are feeling a little lighter when you get home and you feel okay during the weekends.

Neil Bierbaum, Life and executive coach

Bierbaum says managers have a role in helping employees deal with end year fatigue.

If you want to energise people and get people together, is getting them to tell the truth about who they are and where they are at. I would recommend taking people out and have people share.

Neil Bierbaum, Life and executive coach

Listen to the full interview below:




