Joburg Water says reservoirs at critical level, calls for reduction in demand
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water is warning that several of its reservoirs and water towers were now at a critical level.
Rand Water is currently conducting upgrades on its key Vereeniging water pipes, which is affecting water supply in some areas.
Joburg Water is urging customers to lower their demand to avoid a situation where the reservoirs run out.
Affected areas include Soweto, Crosby, Northcliff, Crown Gardens, Hursthill and Roodepoort.
Joburg Water's Eleanor Mavimbela: "We tray assist where we can with regards to our water supply in terms of water tankers, we don't want to get to that stage and hence we're urgently requesting that consumers in those areas please reduce their consumption."
#RandWater Joburg Water is warning several of its reservoirs and water towers are now at critical level.
