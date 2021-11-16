What to look out for when buying a second-hand car





Vehicle financers WesBank says it has sold more than 5,000 second-hand vehicles in the past 12 months.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, WesBank InspectaCar joint venture head Jason White says they have seen a fundamental shift from new car buyers looking to the used car market for their transport needs.

It is pretty important to make sure you are buying from a reputable dealership, that is more important. Jason White, InspectaCar joint venture head – WesBank

Consumers should have a look at the quality of the vehicle. That should always be checked. That should be available at the dealership and the mileage should be checked. Jason White, InspectaCar joint venture head – WesBank

Most of all and importantly is the service history of the vehicle which should be readily available at the dealership. Jason White, InspectaCar joint venture head – WesBank

