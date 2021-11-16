Massmart stores face storm ahead of Black Friday





The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) says it has tried to avoid embarking on an indefinite strike at Massmart.

The strike is over wages and what they believe to be unilateral changes to working conditions.

The strike is set to embark this Friday at Massmart Group stores which include Game, Makro, Cambridge and Builders Warehouse.

We deny any illegality of the strike. In fact, in May they tried to interdict that strike and went to the Labour Court and lost their interdict union. Mduduzi Mbongwe, Deputy general-secretary - South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union

Our members are willing to join the action in support of workers at Makro. When we organise it will be Shoprite, Checkers and Pick n Pay. Mduduzi Mbongwe, Deputy general-secretary - South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union

Listen to the full interview below: