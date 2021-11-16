'We just want transparency,' says Outa at it wins battle to see Sanral's profits





North Gauteng High Court Judge J van der Schyff has ruled in favour of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) in their battles to see SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) profits.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage explains to John Perlman what this ruling means.

The first thing is to give us the contracts. What did they read? What are they entitled to make? Are they making that or are they making ten times the money? How much profit are they making? Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

What we need to do is to get access to the information so we can see as South Africans are getting ripped or not. We want transparency because this is our information. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

