PASOP: Eskom says power system is severely constrained
Eskom on Tuesday requested the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained following the failure of five generating units.
A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba were taken offline to repair boiler tube leaks, while a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba tripped, while the return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka were delayed.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 16, 2021
Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained following the failure of five generating units pic.twitter.com/gWiokvBmVS
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
