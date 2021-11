PASOP: Eskom says power system is severely constrained

Eskom on Tuesday requested the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained following the failure of five generating units.

A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba were taken offline to repair boiler tube leaks, while a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba tripped, while the return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka were delayed.

#POWERALERT1



