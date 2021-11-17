[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report
A new undercover investigation by Tax Justice South Africa has revealed that criminal manufacturers are flooding shops with tax-evading cigarettes and looting the country at record levels.
Released on Tuesday, compelling footage filmed on a hidden camera shows storekeepers are openly selling cigarettes at up to four times below the legally feasible price.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee to give more insight on the report.
The report shows how shop keepers are openly selling cigarettes at up to four times below the legally feasible price in 97% of the stores that we visited in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.Yusuf Abramjee, Founder and Anti-Crime Activist - Tax Justice South Africa
Watch the video below:
Apologists for criminal tobacco firms deflect the debate as usual, but the proof is here: a tide of illicit cigarettes is flooding SA. They rob us all of billions in vital taxes and make the kingpins filthy rich. #LockThemUp @SAPoliceService @sarstax https://t.co/R0fAf57lfO pic.twitter.com/d1Vsm7YAX9— Tax Justice South Africa (@TaxJustice_SA) November 17, 2021
He adds that these shop keepers are doing it openly and brazenly and have also been caught saying that they will not be caught.
Listen below to the full conversation:
