[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report





A new undercover investigation by Tax Justice South Africa has revealed that criminal manufacturers are flooding shops with tax-evading cigarettes and looting the country at record levels.

Released on Tuesday, compelling footage filmed on a hidden camera shows storekeepers are openly selling cigarettes at up to four times below the legally feasible price.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee to give more insight on the report.

The report shows how shop keepers are openly selling cigarettes at up to four times below the legally feasible price in 97% of the stores that we visited in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria. Yusuf Abramjee, Founder and Anti-Crime Activist - Tax Justice South Africa

Watch the video below:

He adds that these shop keepers are doing it openly and brazenly and have also been caught saying that they will not be caught.

Listen below to the full conversation: