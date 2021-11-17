Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant'





The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has been ordered to supply two media houses with former president Jacob Zuma's tax records.

The Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of the Financial Mail and amaBhungane after they applied for access to Zuma's tax returns in November 2019, after Sars denied access.

RELATED: Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

The court has ordered that the records have to be supplied within ten days.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Financial journalist Warren Thompson and Webber Wentzel attorney and partner Dario Milo to give more insight on the matter.

The media challenged legislation to say that there should be an exception to taxpayer confidentiality where there is public interest. Dario Milo, Attorney and partner - Webber Wentzel

Thompson says he welcomes the ruling and finally they should get to see whether or not Jacob Zuma had been tax compliant.

Listen below to the full conversation: