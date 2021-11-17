12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group

Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a divident

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Thomas Pays - CEO at Ozow

Ozow in R750-million fundraising round led by Tencent

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics

SA's inflation remains flat as some economists expect repo rate lift-off

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Nick Wilkinson - Chairman of SA Olive

The story of the South African olive industry

Today at 19:08

ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the plans and the potential alternatives to get rail working again

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

