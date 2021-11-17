[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral
Social media is in stitches after a Fox news host did not understand what 'You' on Netflix was has gone viral.
Watch the hilarious video below:
This is the best thing I have ever seen. Just watch it. Sound up. pic.twitter.com/EBIJ6lKe8k— CHOAM Nomsky (@samthielman) November 16, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
