[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:10
Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a divident
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:13
Ozow in R750-million fundraising round led by Tencent
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thomas Pays - CEO at Ozow
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA's inflation remains flat as some economists expect repo rate lift-off
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 18:48
The story of the South African olive industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Wilkinson - Chairman of SA Olive
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the plans and the potential alternatives to get rail working again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - A puzzling case of Capitec's long queues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Charlie Wright founder of Clean my bed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charlie Wright - Founder at Clean My Bed
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola regarding body parts found in a fridge in a rented room in Soweto.... 17 November 2021 4:20 PM
SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by... 17 November 2021 3:55 PM
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral

17 November 2021 8:17 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day

Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a Fox news host did not understand what 'You' on Netflix was has gone viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




17 November 2021 8:17 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog

17 November 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins

16 November 2021 2:55 PM

We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day

16 November 2021 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge

16 November 2021 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our three failed albums taught us patience - Mafikizolo

15 November 2021 2:37 PM

Mafikizolo duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza tell Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Dad shouts at son for not shining torch correctly during DIY project

15 November 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match goes viral

15 November 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom

12 November 2021 3:00 PM

WONDERboom lead singer Cito Otto says they love hanging out together and have a connection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president

12 November 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral

12 November 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

Sport

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

Local

Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

Mayfair school pupils receive counselling after witnessing alleged kidnapping

17 November 2021 4:47 PM

Timeliness in Brendin Horner murder case heavily scrutinised

17 November 2021 4:34 PM

Sascoc saddened, shocked by passing of ex-CEO Tubby Reddy

17 November 2021 4:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA