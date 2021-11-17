Opinions divided on whether Die Stem should be removed from national anthem





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the Afrikaans langue is not a problem but the history of the Die Stem.

Malema defended the party's push to have a portion of the apartheid national anthem removed from the current anthem.

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show shared their views on the open line.

I am perfectly happy with the anthem. I am happy with the three languages being sung. It's about heritage now, we can't change things but we can change the mindset. Gloria, Caller

I feel like it has to be changed. The Afrikaaners never gave up anything, they just continued. Van, Caller

I think we need to keep Die Stem so it can remind us of apartheid and never repeat it again. Mmaphuthi, Caller

If we are going to change Die Stem we may as well change the core and get rid of Nkosi sikelela. Tsholwanang, Caller

