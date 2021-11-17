Gauteng Education concerned by rise in kidnapping at schools
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is deeply concerned about the alleged kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl outside her primary school in Mayfair.
Police are investigating the circumstances around her disappearance.
The department is pleading with anyone who knows where she is to help authorities.
This incident comes in the wake of last month's kidnapping of four brothers in Limpopo who were on their way to school.
The Moti brothers, aged between six and 15, were kidnapped at gunpoint in Polokwane on 20 October and finally returned safely after three weeks.
They were released unharmed, left on the side of a road near Vuwani.
Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona tells Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report more.
This morning around 7am, an 11-year-old girl was dropped off by her mother and while queuing for screening three men came and took the child at gunpoint.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Education
The little girl was kidnapped by three males in a new shaped silver white Toyota Yaris with the registration number JS6 2CS GP.
Listen below for the full interview...
