Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge
Gauteng police say a skull discovered in Westonaria Road on Tuesday could be linked to the body parts found in Soweto.
A 26-year-old man, Flavio Hlabangwane, appeared at the Protea magistrate's court after body parts were found in a fridge in his rented room in Soweto.
Hlabangwane was remanded in custody until 22 November 2021.
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola on the latest updates.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili mentioned that right now there are forensics on the scene investigating and trying to see what is going on.Dominic Majola, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She did say that the room is cordoned off and the family is not allowed to go because it is a backroom. The family is not allowed to go there up until the investigation is done.Dominic Majola, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below:
