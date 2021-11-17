Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
Today at 18:12
Investec's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Life Healthcare Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September. 17 November 2021 6:41 PM
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
View all Business
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
ATM
Shoprite
Capitec Bank
Capitec
Checkers
Wendy Knowler
cash
Boxer
consumer issues
Bruce Whifield
drawing money
ATM queue

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show
© belchonock/123rf.com

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler recently raised the subject of Capitec's long ATM queues.

"We were perplexed, as was Capitec."

Knowler wondered why so many of the bank's clients are opting for ATM cash withdrawals when not only is this time-consuming but Capitec charges the highest fees - R7,50 per R1000.

And a cheaper, safer and more convenient option is available:

If they had to draw money at the till point of Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket - having queued to buy groceries - it would cost them a flat fee of R1,60.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Capitec responded to her queries, saying the bank itself would like, and encourages, clients to switch.

RELATED: Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

This week on The Money Show, Knowler shares the experiences of two listeners who shed some light on the puzzle.

It's to do with having to spend money at one of the participating supermarkets in order to be able to draw cash and being given the runaround when trying to draw cash at the participating supermarkets.

The cashier cannot just open the till when you request money, they tell you to also buy something so that they can open the till.

LR Malele, Capitec client

Many Capitec clients who have minimum income shop at shops like Shoprite, Boxer, and requesting R1,000 cash back from such retail cashiers is like you've asked for a million. You get attitude or you're sent around all the tills, but most often you will not get that amount at such retail stores, so people would rather stand in long queues than deal with cashiers requesting your own money.

George Gumede, Capitec client

Capitec Communications Head Charl Nel agrees that some supermarkets expect you to make a purchase in order to withdraw from your bank account.

He says the best option is still to do it with your shopping.

Regarding the complaint about being given attitude by cashiers, he acknowledges that when a cashier's float is low a client will be asked to go to another till.

Nel promises to get feedback on this problem, saying it should only occur when a till has just been opened.

For more from Wendy Knowler, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available




17 November 2021 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
ATM
Shoprite
Capitec Bank
Capitec
Checkers
Wendy Knowler
cash
Boxer
consumer issues
Bruce Whifield
drawing money
ATM queue

More from Business

Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

17 November 2021 8:35 PM

"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting the trains back on track

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans

17 November 2021 6:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand

17 November 2021 5:04 PM

Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m

17 November 2021 3:55 PM

The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by companies and state employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

17 November 2021 10:28 AM

How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings

16 November 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out

16 November 2021 8:39 PM

'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'

16 November 2021 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

17 November 2021 8:35 PM

"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

17 November 2021 4:20 PM

John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola regarding body parts found in a fridge in a rented room in Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m

17 November 2021 3:55 PM

The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by companies and state employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity

17 November 2021 12:54 PM

The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and pneumonia hospitalised cases at surveillance sentinel sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Education concerned by rise in kidnapping at schools

17 November 2021 12:48 PM

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says an 11-year-old girl was taken outside her primary school in Mayfair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opinions divided on whether Die Stem should be removed from national anthem

17 November 2021 11:49 AM

702landers weigh in on comments by the Economic Freedom Fighters that Die Stem should be removed from the national anthem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning

17 November 2021 11:08 AM

Eskom says it apologises for the inconvenience caused by the power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAUS rejects NSFAS 75% pass mark proposal for students to continue being funded

17 November 2021 10:47 AM

The South African Union of Students secretary-general Lukhanyo Daweti said that they were refusing to accept any policy changes that would exclude the poor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report

17 November 2021 7:26 AM

Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

17 November 2021 8:35 PM

"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity

17 November 2021 12:54 PM

The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and pneumonia hospitalised cases at surveillance sentinel sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins

16 November 2021 2:55 PM

We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation

14 November 2021 9:58 AM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'

11 November 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart'

5 November 2021 11:36 AM

Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enrol at a university.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

4 November 2021 11:50 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'

10 November 2021 9:01 PM

Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

4 November 2021 11:50 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

25 October 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

Sport

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

Local

Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

Rassie Erasmus found guilty of misconduct, banned for two months

17 November 2021 8:19 PM

10 shot dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

17 November 2021 8:03 PM

Bureau of Market Research: Black Friday this year is longer, better than in 2020

17 November 2021 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA