Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive
South Africa's growing olive industry has its roots in the first trees planted in the Western Cape way back in 1661.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more about the burgeoning local industry, particularly when it comes to the production of olive oil.
There has been significant growth over the last 20 years, along with the global trend of increased olive olive consumption says Nick Wilkinson, chairperson of SA Olive.
I think it's the proverbial Mediterranean diet, people looking for longevity and making sure that they are what they eat. As their education improves they tend towards wanting to eat better and more healthy products.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
I think the Costa family had their roots in northern Paarl at the beginning of the 1900s, and that's what it's grown out of.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
Wilkinson says it's a misconception that imported oils are thought to be cheaper than the local products.
He notes that niche producers who've travelled overseas to market their oils are doing extremely well.
They've had success not only in selling, but in winning awards across the globe at international competitions.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
RELATED: South African olive oil producers win big on global stage
You need to compare like with like, and the quality profile of South African olive oil is far superior than the average import. In fact... some of our producers export oil across the globe and it fetches premium prices, higher than in South Africa, in these foreign markets.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
We might only produce less than 1% of world production but we punch far above our weight in so far as the awards we've won across the world in international olive oil competitions.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
If you had to import similar quality to what we produce in this country, it would sell at far higher cost than what we sell our oil for.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
He notes that in the local market, South African producers are also competing against subsidised imports from Europe which sell at uncompetitive prices.
Fraud in the olive oil industry is as old as time itself. Passing off superior quality olive oil and fetching a higher price when in fact it is not even extra virgin olive oil happened in Roman times!Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
The trend analysts are predicting that there will be bigger and bigger consumption of olive oil...Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
While South Africa produces only a third of the olive oil we consume this figure rises to about 50% for table olives.
Listen to Wilkinson's update on South Africa's olive industry below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rrraven/rrraven1902/rrraven190200031/117833910-bowl-with-olive-oil-on-wooden-table.jpg
More from Business
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More
Getting the trains back on track
Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answerRead More
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision
The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM AnalyticsRead More
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September.Read More
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand
Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.Read More
SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m
The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by companies and state employees.Read More
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors
How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.Read More
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results.Read More
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out
'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.Read More
More from Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision
The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM AnalyticsRead More
Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola regarding body parts found in a fridge in a rented room in Soweto.Read More
SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m
The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by companies and state employees.Read More
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity
The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and pneumonia hospitalised cases at surveillance sentinel sites.Read More
Gauteng Education concerned by rise in kidnapping at schools
Spokesperson Steve Mabona says an 11-year-old girl was taken outside her primary school in Mayfair.Read More
Opinions divided on whether Die Stem should be removed from national anthem
702landers weigh in on comments by the Economic Freedom Fighters that Die Stem should be removed from the national anthem.Read More
Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning
Eskom says it apologises for the inconvenience caused by the power cuts.Read More
SAUS rejects NSFAS 75% pass mark proposal for students to continue being funded
The South African Union of Students secretary-general Lukhanyo Daweti said that they were refusing to accept any policy changes that would exclude the poor.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity
The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and pneumonia hospitalised cases at surveillance sentinel sites.Read More
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins
We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic.Read More
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.Read More
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.Read More
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.Read More
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart'
Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enrol at a university.Read More